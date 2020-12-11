Welcome to Walt Disney World! New Archway Paint Job Complete

Since the 1990’s, Guests arriving at the Walt Disney World Resort have been greeted by Mickey and Minnie on either side of an archway. When you saw this, you knew you had arrived on Disney property.

In October, Disney announced that the archway wasn’t going anywhere, but it would receive some TLC and a new color scheme. This was the artwork Disney shared.

At the beginning of November, Guests visiting Walt Disney World could see the archway in it’s awkward in-between state. You can’t really put up a construction wall to hide it or close the road for a few days to finish it. Click here to see more photos from this timeframe.

And now, work seems to be complete. Here’s Walt Disney World’s magical new entrance!

The last signs of the Year of a Million Dreams are now gone with the removal of the castle and clouds announcing the resort as “The place where dreams come true.”

A new banner below reminds Guests that they have just entered “The most magical place on earth.”

Welcome home!