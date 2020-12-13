See The Voices of Liberty Live from EPCOT on December 15th

The next Disney Live event will be held on Tuesday, December 15th with a performance by The Voices of Liberty live from EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog is hosting their second Disney Live event on Tuesday, December 15th.
- Fans around the world can watch The Voices of Liberty performing a medley of holiday songs dressed as Charles Dickens carolers.
- The event starts at 6:10 pm ET/3:10 pm PT on DisneyParksBlog.com.
- As with the previous event of a live performance from Mariachi Cobre, this performance will only be viewable live and will be inaccessible once it’s over.
- Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season can see The Voices of Liberty at the American Gardens Theater in EPCOT during the Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays.
- The Voices of Liberty have been delighting Guests at the American Adventure pavilion for decades, often found performing in the rotunda of the country’s signature animatronics show before performances.
- The group has also been featured vocalists during Walt Disney World’s Candlelight Processional.