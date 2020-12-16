Feed Your “Soul” with DOLE’s Pixar-Inspired “Right Note Smoothie” Recipe

Feel good as you get into the holiday rhythm with DOLE newest Pixar-themed recipe: Right Note Smoothie. Inspired by Soul and it’s bluesy music, this delicious beverage blends fruit, veggies, and plant based milk for enjoyable drink that will have you sining.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, Dole Food Company announced a special partnership with Disney•Pixar to help make fruits and vegetables less scary for kids and picky eaters.
- Today, they’re back with a new smoothie recipe inspired by the upcoming film Soul which arrives on Disney+ on Christmas Day (December, 25th)!
- Dole’s “Right Note Smoothie” features a jazzy blend of DOLE Blueberries, Blackberries, Bananas, Pineapple, Spinach, almond milk and old-fashioned rolled oats.
- Dole created the bluish-purple-hued drink to be low-fat, low-sodium, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free to give it the same all-audience appeal as the widely anticipated film itself.
- Stay tuned to Dole.com/Disney for more Disney and Pixar recipes!
Right Note Smoothie Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe DOLE Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen
- 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1 cup chopped DOLE Pineapple, frozen
- ½ cup DOLE Baby Spinach
- ½ cup DOLE Blueberries, frozen
- ⅓ cup DOLE Blackberries plus additional for garnish (optional)
- ¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
- Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Purée all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth; serve garnished with blueberries and mint, if desired. Makes about 5 cups.
Chef Tip:
- Peel and freeze ripe bananas to have on hand for using in this recipe as well as other smoothies and baking.
