Feed Your “Soul” with DOLE’s Pixar-Inspired “Right Note Smoothie” Recipe

Feel good as you get into the holiday rhythm with DOLE newest Pixar-themed recipe: Right Note Smoothie. Inspired by Soul and it’s bluesy music, this delicious beverage blends fruit, veggies, and plant based milk for enjoyable drink that will have you sining.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, Dole Food Company announced a special partnership with Disney•Pixar

Today, they’re back with a new smoothie recipe inspired by the upcoming film Soul which arrives on Disney+

which arrives on Dole’s “ Right Note Smoothie

Dole created the bluish-purple-hued drink to be low-fat, low-sodium, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free to give it the same all-audience appeal as the widely anticipated film itself.

Stay tuned to Dole.com/Disney

Right Note Smoothie Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 ripe DOLE Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen

1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 cup chopped DOLE Pineapple, frozen

½ cup DOLE Baby Spinach

½ cup DOLE Blueberries, frozen

⅓ cup DOLE Blackberries plus additional for garnish (optional)

¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Purée all ingredients in a blender on high until smooth; serve garnished with blueberries and mint, if desired. Makes about 5 cups.

Chef Tip:

Peel and freeze ripe bananas to have on hand for using in this recipe as well as other smoothies and baking.

