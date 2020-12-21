New 2022 Disney Dream and Fantasy Dates Available to Book

Late April and May 2022 Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy sailing dates are now available to book.

Here is the list of Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy itineraries:

Disney Dream 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral Sailings: 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, 5/27

Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral Sailings: 5/2, 5/9, 5/16, 5/23, 5/30

Disney Fantasy 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral Sailings: 4/23, 5/7, 5/21

Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral Sailings: 4/30, 5/14, 5/28



