Disney Cruise Line Shares First “Slide & Learn” Video Aboard the AquaDuck

Disney has released a new “Ride and Learn” video of the AquaDuck from Disney Cruise Line.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a new “Ride & Learn” video, this time called a “Slide & Learn” because it’s the AquaDuck water coaster from Disney Cruise Line!
- The slide featured in the video can be enjoyed by Guests aboard the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy ships.
- Viewers will learn fun facts about the first water coaster aboard a cruise ship as they experience a ride down (and up) the AquaDuck.
Previous Ride & Learn Videos:
- The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure at Disney California Adventure
- Ratatouille: The Adventure at Disneyland Paris
- Tron Lightcycle Power/Run at Shanghai Disneyland
- Big Grizzly Mountain at Hong Kong Disneyland
- Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris
- Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure
- Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom