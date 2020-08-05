Disney Releases “Ride & Learn” Video for “The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

Disney has released a new “Ride & Learn” video of The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure from Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s newest “Ride & Learn” video takes viewers beneath the waves on a clam shell in The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure from Disney California Adventure.
- Fun facts revealed in the video include the weight of each ride vehicle, a character count, and Ursula’s height and tentacle wingspan.
- Disney also posted a video of Shaggy performing “Under the Sea” live.
Previous Ride & Learn Videos:
- Ratatouille: The Adventure at Disneyland Paris
- Tron Lightcycle Power/Run at Shanghai Disneyland
- Big Grizzly Mountain at Hong Kong Disneyland
- Hyperspace Mountain at Disneyland Paris
- Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure
- Big Thunder Mountain at Magic Kingdom