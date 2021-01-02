EPCOT Updates Park Maps with Festival of the Arts Info Ahead of January 8th Festival Debut

The Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts officially begins on January 8th, 2021, but EPCOT is “Getting ready for you” with a new park map that promotes everything this year’s festival has to offer.

The map itself is mostly the same as it was before. A separate Festival Passport will be available on January 8th along with a digital version in the My Disney Experience app.

World Showplace Events Pavilion, which isn’t listed on EPCOT park maps during non-festival times of the year and the top of the list of offerings includes a short blurb about the festival, which runs through February 22nd.

The inside fold of the map thanks this year’s event sponsors, which include Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company, Mars Wrigley, Twinings of London, Melissa’s Produce and Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats.

The 2021 Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts is mostly food-based with a few entertainment offerings and a Figment scavenger hunt. Click here to visit our Festival Guide.