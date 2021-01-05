Noma Dumezweni Joins the Cast of “The Little Mermaid” in a New Role

It has been reported that Noma Dumezweni has been added to the cast of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Dumezweni can be seen in Mary Poppins Returns where she played Penny Farthing, the secretary for Mr. Wilkins at the Fidelity Fiduciary Bank.

She also played Gillian in the Hulu Normal People .

. Rob Marshall is attached to direct the live-action movie.

Composer Alan Menken who wrote music for the 1989 film will return with Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda writing lyrics.

Spent some productive time today with Broadway juggernaut @Lin_Manuel, working on a new song for an upcoming film. Bet you can't guess which one! pic.twitter.com/aZ1A3s1hW1 — Alan Menken (@AIMenken) July 9, 2019

The Little Mermaid Cast: