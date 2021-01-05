Noma Dumezweni Joins the Cast of “The Little Mermaid” in a New Role

It has been reported that Noma Dumezweni has been added to the cast of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
- Deadline has reported that Noma Dumezweni has joined the live-action movie in a brand-new role that was not in the animated movie.
- Dumezweni can be seen in Mary Poppins Returns where she played Penny Farthing, the secretary for Mr. Wilkins at the Fidelity Fiduciary Bank.
- She also played Gillian in the Hulu mini-series, Normal People.
- Rob Marshall is attached to direct the live-action movie.
- Composer Alan Menken who wrote music for the 1989 film will return with Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda writing lyrics.
Spent some productive time today with Broadway juggernaut @Lin_Manuel, working on a new song for an upcoming film. Bet you can't guess which one! pic.twitter.com/aZ1A3s1hW1
— Alan Menken (@AIMenken) July 9, 2019
The Little Mermaid Cast:
- Halle Bailey as Ariel
- Melissa McCarthy as Ursula
- Javier Bardem as King Triton
- Daveed Diggs as Sebastian
- Awkwafina as Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay as Flounder