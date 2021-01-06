SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Once Again Offers Free Admission to U.S. Military Members and Families

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is bringing its Waves of Honor program back for the new year, allowing active duty military members to redeem complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three friends and family members to visit one of its parks through December 31, 2021.
- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will once again welcome active duty military members to redeem complimentary single-day tickets at participating parks, including:
- SeaWorld Orlando
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Sesame Place
- Busch Gardens Tampa
- SeaWorld San Diego (upon re-opening)
- You can learn more about SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Waves of Honor program on their official website.
- With everything from inspiring animal encounters to thrilling attractions, the parks have something for everyone to ensure an unforgettable experience.
- In addition to continuing health and safety measures underway at each park, reservations are required to maintain ample, open space for guests to enjoy a fun and inspiring experience while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment. Therefore, guests are encouraged to make their reservations early given capacity at each park is carefully limited.
