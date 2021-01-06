SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Once Again Offers Free Admission to U.S. Military Members and Families

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is bringing its Waves of Honor program back for the new year, allowing active duty military members to redeem complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three friends and family members to visit one of its parks through December 31, 2021.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will once again welcome active duty military members to redeem complimentary single-day tickets at participating parks, including: SeaWorld Orlando SeaWorld San Antonio Sesame Place Busch Gardens Tampa SeaWorld San Diego (upon re-opening)

You can learn more about SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s Waves of Honor program on their official website

With everything from inspiring animal encounters to thrilling attractions, the parks have something for everyone to ensure an unforgettable experience.

In addition to continuing health and safety measures underway at each park, reservations are required to maintain ample, open space for guests to enjoy a fun and inspiring experience while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment. Therefore, guests are encouraged to make their reservations early given capacity at each park is carefully limited.

