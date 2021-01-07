Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom Will Close on January 24 at Magic Kingdom Park

Disney has announced that the in-park card game, Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom, will be closing on January 24, 2021.
- The game had Guests start their adventure at the Main Street Firehouse where they would pick up a complimentary pack of cards and a map showing the various portals hidden around Magic Kingdom Park.
- The goal was to help Merlin defeat various Disney villains enlisted by Hades using the powers each card had which included different strengths and weaknesses.
- Disney says they are ending the experience due to a lack of demand with more Guests using mobile games such as the Play Disney Parks app while at the park.
- With Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom closing, the Main Street Firehouse will be getting a refurbishment.
- While the refurb is happening, Guests wanting to drop off firehouse patches can do so at City Hall.
- For those looking for more in-park experiences, the Ducktales World Showcase Adventure is still scheduled to debut at EPCOT sometime in the near future.