Disney Cruise Line Has Cancelled Sailings Through March 2021

Disney Cruise Line has announced that they have canceled cruises departing through March 2021.

The news is no surprise has Disney Cruise Line had paused bookings through March earlier in anticipation that this may be happening.

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As we continue to refine our protocols and await further technical guidance from the CDC, we are cancelling all sailings departing through March 2021.”

Guests who have paid for their reservation in full will be offered 125% future cruise credit for a sailing prior to May 31, 2022, or a full refund. If you have not paid in full, you should be receiving a refund for what was paid.

If you are affected by these cancellations, you should be receiving an email shortly with additional details and next steps.

