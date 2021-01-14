Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Delayed After New State of Emergency Issued in Japan

Super Nintendo World’s grand opening for February 4, has been delayed indefinitely due to the new state of emergency issued in Osaka prefecture, where Universal Studios Japan is located.

On December 18, Universal Studios Japan and Nintendo released a video

Select media outlets were given a preview

Since then, there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Japan, leading to another set of closures for certain prefectures to help contain the spread. Because of this, it was announced that Super Nintendo World’s grand opening date will be delayed indefinitely.

A version of the land is also set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the future.

You can read the full statement released below.

“After careful consideration of all aspects of the current situation, Universal Studios Japan is postponing the grand opening of its new “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD” until after the state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, issued yesterday, is lifted. Also during the state of emergency, we will set additional capacity limitations in accordance with the government and the local authorities’ guidelines.

We apologize to all of our guests and stakeholders for any inconvenience this causes. We know you are looking forward to the grand opening of Super Nintendo World when the time is right. We will announce the grand opening date soon after the lift of the state of emergency.

Studio pass sales are also monitored and controlled, and there could be additional limitations to their availability. We recommend that our guests purchase date designated studio passes at our official website prior to their visits. Please see our official website for the latest information regarding park operations.”

We’ll keep you up-to-date once we hear about a new grand opening for the land.