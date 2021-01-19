Disney Cruise Line Announces a New Two-Night Cruise to Seattle

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new sailing, a two-night Seattle cruise starting from Vancouver.
- Disney Cruise Line announced the new sailing this morning, with bookings starting today.
- The Disney Wonder cruise is three days, two nights July 5 through 7.
- Monday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- Tuesday, Seattle, Washington
- Wednesday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
- This cruise joins the previously announced June 28, 2021, seven-night Alaska sailing.
If you’re interested in booking, Mouse Fan Travel is ready to help. They are our preferred travel planning partner, so go check them out and get a free quote!
More Disney Cruise Line News: