Disney Cruise Line Announces a New Two-Night Cruise to Seattle

Disney Cruise Line has announced a new sailing, a two-night Seattle cruise starting from Vancouver.

Disney Cruise Line announced

The Disney Wonder cruise is three days, two nights July 5 through 7. Monday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Tuesday, Seattle, Washington Wednesday – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

This cruise joins the previously announced June 28, 2021, seven-night Alaska sailing.

