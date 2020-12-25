Disney Cruise Line Releases New Commercial With Guests Wearing Face Masks

Following the announcement that Cinderella will be the lobby statue for the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line released a new ad that shows Guests and Cast Members wearing personal protective equipment.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line

Disney hasn’t offered any cruises since March and this ad was made with actors on one of their ships.

The ad gives a preview of what sailing could be like when Disney Cruise Line resumes operations.

Guests are seen wearing face masks in hallways and on deck looking out to sea, but don’t have them when enjoying the AquaDunk water coaster, swimming in the ocean on Disney’s private island Castaway Cay, and while eating.

A Cast Member in the dining scene can be seen in the background wearing a face shield.

Sailings are currently canceled through the end of February voyages longer than seven nights