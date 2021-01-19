New Trailer for “Pixar Popcorn” Series Coming to Disney+ This Month

One of the first projects announced at December’s Walt Disney Company Investors Day from Pixar Animation Studios is set to debut soon, and today we got a sneak peek thanks to a new trailer for Pixar Popcorn, coming soon to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Each mini-short tells a quick story featuring favorite characters from many of Pixar’s animated films.

A new trailer released today gives us a small glance at some of these short stories which span the breadth of the Pixar universe, including shorts based on: Toy Story 4 Soul Cars Finding Dory Coco Incredibles 2



Pixar Popcorn was announced by Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter during December’s Walt Disney Company Investors Day which saw numerous announcements come from Pixar Animation Studios, including upcoming theatrical films as well as titles exclusively for Disney+ Dug Days , Win or Lose, Cars.

Pixar Popcorn debuts on Disney+ on January 22nd.