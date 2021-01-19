New Trailer for “Pixar Popcorn” Series Coming to Disney+ This Month

One of the first projects announced at December’s Walt Disney Company Investors Day from Pixar Animation Studios is set to debut soon, and today we got a sneak peek thanks to a new trailer for Pixar Popcorn, coming soon to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar Popcorn, coming to Disney+ in January 2021, is a collection of mini shorts featuring Pixar characters in all-new, bite-size stories created by Pixar’s talented animators.
- Each mini-short tells a quick story featuring favorite characters from many of Pixar’s animated films.
- A new trailer released today gives us a small glance at some of these short stories which span the breadth of the Pixar universe, including shorts based on:
- Toy Story 4
- Soul
- Cars
- Finding Dory
- Coco
- Incredibles 2
- Pixar Popcorn was announced by Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter during December’s Walt Disney Company Investors Day which saw numerous announcements come from Pixar Animation Studios, including upcoming theatrical films as well as titles exclusively for Disney+ which also included Dug Days, Win or Lose, and a new series based on Cars.
- Pixar Popcorn debuts on Disney+ on January 22nd.