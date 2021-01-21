“What’s Up Disney+” Celebrates Arrival of “Pixar Popcorn,” “The Making of Burrow,” and 60 Years of “101 Dalmatians”

If you were finally catching up on your Disney+ watchlist, the YouTube series What’s Up Disney+ is here to remind you to add a few more titles for your viewing pleasure!

What’s Happening:

The latest episode of the YouTube series chronicling everything new and coming to Disney+ What’s Up Disney+, takes a look at many animated offerings on the streaming service.

First up, Jenny and Andre take a look at the upcoming series Pixar Popcorn,

Our hosts take turns describing characters and guessing who they are based on random drawings out of the Pixar popcorn buckets, which would be trouble for us if they ever decided to turn them into retail merchandise.

After guessing characters from Cars, Coco, Toy Story, The Incredibles, and others, we are joined by the director of the Pixar Sparkshort, Burrow,

Sharafian reminds us that not only is Burrow available to stream on Disney+ (as well as a “making of” show, debuting tomorrow), but that the iconic moment where we see a character clicking a red pen was actually Sharafian, invited by the sound lead for the short. She handed the part of the tape measure retracting to the short’s producer though, citing her fear of slicing her hand open while operating one.

Sharafian reminds us that not only is Burrow available to stream on Disney+ (as well as a "making of" show, debuting tomorrow), but that the iconic moment where we see a character clicking a red pen was actually Sharafian, invited by the sound lead for the short. She handed the part of the tape measure retracting to the short's producer though, citing her fear of slicing her hand open while operating one. The host duo also celebrate the 60th anniversary of 101 Dalmatians, and take a closer look at "The Twilight Bark" sequence of the film, noting that all the barking in the scene was actually done by humans.

Pixar Popcorn and The Making of Burrow debut on Disney+ tomorrow, Burrow and 101 Dalmatians are currently streaming on Disney+.