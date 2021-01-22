Walking (And Shopping) Through Downtown Disney Days After Its 20th Anniversary

by | Jan 22, 2021 2:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Earlier today we were at the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort for a Live Park Walk & Talk checking out the scene just days after it’s 20th anniversary (below). While we were there we also stopped to take a closer look at the latest merchandise and news of what’s going on in the only part of the Happiest Place on Earth that’s currently open.

Let’s start by looking at the recent news that came out of the Downtown Disney district. The former Wonderground Gallery space that has been turned into the Star Wars Trading Post is once again returning to being Wonderground Gallery as the Star Wars Trading Post is closing and moving to new “digs” in the former Rainforest Cafe building nearer to the Disneyland Hotel. The building can also provide better theming for a Star Wars-themed shopping experience, with lots of speculation as to what else might show up in the building.

Elsewhere, throughout Downtown Disney, Mickey, Minnie, and the rest of the fab 5 seem to be all the rage right now, with lots of merchandise and apparel featuring the iconic duo and their friends.

NuiMOs are the next big thing in Disney merchandise, and World of Disney is embracing these new posable plush figures and have updated all their windows with new displays.

Let’s grab a suitcase, and a dream, and head over to Buena Vista Street.

Outside of the Fiddler, Fifer, and Practical Cafe (Starbucks), a lot of Smokey the Bear merchandise has been staged at a kiosk outside. It was slightly jarring to see this merchandise here on Buena Vista Street, but makes some sense as Humphrey’s and Rushin’ River Outfitters in the Grizzly Peak area of the park are still closed, where we would likely find these goods under normal circumstances.

With cold weather approaching we found some heavier sweatshirts to help keep us warm in the Backlot Premiere Shop, featuring classic characters like Mickey, Minnie and friends.

Although not necessarily for cooler weather, with the Disneyland Hotel still closed to guests at this time, a Trader Sam's t-shirt has been moved over to this location for purchase.

After making a purchase at the Backlot Premiere Shop, we were given this special 65th Anniversary Disneyland AP magnet. We suspect this will be the last we see something like this for a while.

We noticed that for the first time, Gone Hollywood has opened up featuring more classic Mickey Mouse Merchandise, Apparel, and Pre-Packaged Snacks.

Back on Buena Vista Street we saw this fun Mickey button-down shirt, some “Enchanted Emblems” pins, and a castle turret sipper cup.

While the 25th anniversary of the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland was last year, a special edition signature puzzle featuring the poster for the favorite attraction is available now.

And lastly, we found some themed fun footwear from Havianas that features not only Mickey Mouse, but other pairs featuring the Avengers, Spiderman, and various Star Wars characters in a single print.

