Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant to Resume Outdoor Dining January 30th

A tweet from the official Knott’s Berry Farm Twitter account has announced the return of outdoor dining service at Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant in the California Marketplace starting on Saturday, January 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant just outside of Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA will resume outdoor dining beginning on Saturday, January 30th!
- According to a tweet from the park, both lunch and dinner menus will be offered at limited outdoor seating.
- A new outdoor seating area on the restaurant’s north side welcomes you to dine al fresco with beautiful views of the California Marketplace fountain and the newly restored GhostRider roller coaster.
- Recent stay-at-home orders issued by the State of California have forced most restaurants to serve only to-go orders, but those orders were lifted yesterday, January 25th, and allow the restaurant to serve in an outdoor fashion again.
- Those same stay-at-home orders also forced Knott’s Berry Farm to cancel their Taste of Merry Farm event over the recent holidays, though some menu items were made available outside the park to-go at the Cable Car Kitchen.
- Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant first opened in 1934 with Mrs. Knott and her children serving the first customers in their tea room. The restaurant has grown over the years into one of the largest in California, but the classic fried chicken dinner is still made the same way today using Mrs. Knott's recipes.
- Were it not for Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant, Knott’s Berry Farm would not be the beloved, world class theme park it has become. To entertain guests waiting for a seat at his wife, Cordelia’s, popular restaurant, Walter Knott began erecting a collection of modest old west buildings that established the basis of Ghost Town. The rest, as they say, is history.