Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant to Resume Outdoor Dining January 30th

Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant will resume outdoor dining beginning Saturday, January 30! 🍗 Enjoy a wide variety of lunch and dinner offerings. Then top it all off with a slice of boysenberry pie! 😋 Limited outdoor seating is available. Details,: https://t.co/SNUJu1fepw pic.twitter.com/eq07T878kP

— Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) January 26, 2021