David Scott Joins ABC News as Correspondent with Investigative Unit

Journalist David Scott has rejoined the ABC News team and will serve as a correspondent with the network’s Investigative Unit in New York. Scott returns to ABC from HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

What’s Happening:

ABC News President James Goldston has announced that news correspondent and producer David Scott has returned to ABC

Scott has rejoined ABC News and will serve as a correspondent with the Investigative Unit in New York focusing on longform reporting projects.

His most recent position was at HBO as part of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel . Scott joined HBO in 2014 where he participated in investigative coverage of the controversial 2022 World Cup in Qatar, domestic violence in Mixed Martial Arts, the International Olympic Committee.

While Scott's main role will be with ABC News, he will continue to occasionally report for Real Sports.

Prior to working at HBO, Scott served as Vice President of News at BET Network.

During his early tenure at ABC, Scott’s roles included Senior Producer and Senior Broadcast Producer at Nightline; producer in the Investigative Unit.

Notable Career Accomplishments:

Throughout Scott’s career, he and the news teams he’s worked with have been recognized for their contributions to journalism. Among his notable moments are: Winning a Peabody Award in 2016 for his reporting on the ivory trade and poaching of African elephants Being the first to confront Chechen ruler, Ramzan Kadyrov, on camera about the purge of gay men from the Russian republic Winning a Sports Journalism Emmy in 2019 for his team’s report on the commercial exploitation of Sherpas at Everest Team recipient of the Walter Cronkite Award for coverage of the 2012 Presidential Election cycle



