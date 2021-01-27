The Disneyland Resort is Calling Over 200 Food & Beverage Cast Members Back to Work as Stay at Home Order Lifts

With California’s stay-at-home order lifted on January 25th, the Disneyland Resort is preparing to expand their Downtown Disney dining offerings by calling over 200 Cast Members back to work.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has learned that 200 Cast Members will soon be returning to work at the Disneyland Resort.
- This first wave of callbacks include 232 Cast Members represented by the Workers United Local 50 union, which covers food and beverage Cast Members.
- When Downtown Disney first reopened in July, none of the Disney-owned food and beverage locations were included.
- The expansion onto Buena Vista Street inside Disney California Adventure allowed several Disney owned and operated locations to reopen, including the Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining, their only table-service offering.
- Shortly after opening, new stay-at-home orders in early December restricted all of Downtown Disney to only be able to offer take out food and beverage, canceling many of Disney’s reopening plans.
- Now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted, locations like the Carthay Circle Lounge are ready to resume operation.
- Now word has been given yet on whether the Disney Vacation Club side of Disney’s Grand Californian Resort will reopen, which was scheduled to resume operations just as the stay-at-home order went into effect.