Jason Scott Lee Joins Cast of “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” as Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s Father

Jason Scott Lee has joined the cast of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D as the title character’s father in the upcoming Disney+ original series.
- Following a string of casting announcements last week, the Disney+ Doogie Howser reboot has added Disney veteren Jason Scott Lee to the team.
- Jason Scott Lee will play Benny Kameāloha, father of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee.
- Benny is a former finance executive who gave up his lucrative career to be closer to his family, running a local shave ice truck business.
- Jason Scott Lee made his Disney debut in the 1994 live-action adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s Jungle Book.
- For Disney animation fans, he’s the voice of David in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and its direct-to-video sequel.
- Most recently, Jason Scott Lee starred in the live-action retelling of Mulan as the fearsome Böri Khan.
- Other recent casting announcements include Kathleen Rose Perkins as Dr. Clara Hannon, Doogie’s mother, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman as Charles, a resident at the hospital.
Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. Description:
“Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode comedy follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spit-fire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.”