Have a Moment of Zen With This Relaxing Video From Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris has released a “Zen Moments” video on YouTube with relaxing sounds and a trip through Fantasyland for one hour.
- Disneyland Paris released the video this morning giving you a (one-hour) moment of Zen through Fantasyland with peaceful sounds of birds chirping and wind moving through the trees.
- Earlier, Disneyland Paris announced the reopening for World of Disney for select days from January 29 through February 14.
- In January, Disneyland Paris announced a reopening delay of the resort to April 2 due to conditions in Europe.