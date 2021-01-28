Disney Channel Orders “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon” to Series with Latinx Main Cast and Producing Team

by | Jan 28, 2021 12:50 PM Pacific Time

Disney Channel has ordered the live-action comedy Ultra Violet & Blue Demon to series starring Scarlett Estevez and Blue Demon Jr. as the titular characters.  

What’s Happening:

  • Last January Disney Channel ordered a cast contingent pilot for a new family comedy, Ultra Violet & Blue Demon. Now the show has been given a series order from the network.
  • The live-action superhero comedy series stars legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. playing a version of himself.
  • Disney Channel star Scarlett Estevez (BUNK’D) will play the other half of the duo taking on the role of Ultra Violet.
  • The series introduces a relatable Mexican American family with a very special legacy, and will showcase a predominately Latinx main cast and producing team.

What They’re Saying:

  • Rafael Garcia, vice president, Development, Disney Branded Television: “Blue Demon Jr. is a Mexican cultural icon and we are looking forward to introducing him—and the luchador mythology—to our viewers. With Violet and her family, we also have the opportunity to present an authentic Mexican American family in a series that combines humor and adventure in a unique Latinx shake-up of the superhero genre.”

About Ultra Violet & Blue Demon:

  • “The series unfolds as a magical luchador mask selects 13-year-old Violet to become Ultra, the superhero successor to her uncle, who is the famous Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr. and a superhero-in-disguise. Ultra begins her own secret superhero training with her uncle, all while having to navigate the ups and downs of middle school. As they start to work together, Uncle Blue realizes he can learn a few things from Ultra’s modern Gen-Z take on crime-fighting.”

The Series Stars:  

  • Marianna Burelli as Violet’s mother, Nina
  • Juan Alfonso as Violet’s father, Sebastian
  • Brandon Rossel as Violet’s brother, Miguelito
  • Zelia Ankrum as Violet’s best friend, Trudy
  • Bryan Blanco as Violet’s goody-two-shoes classmate Enrique Diaz-Diaz
Creative Team:

  • Co-Executive Produced by:
    • Blue Demon Jr.
    • Dan Carrillo Levy
    • Eugenio Villamar
    • Jorge Garcia Castro
  • The pilot episode was written and executive produced by:
    • Dan Hernandez (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, One Day at a Time)
    • Benji Samit (Pokémon Detective Pikachu, One Day at a Time)
  • The Pilot was directed by:
    • Alejandro Damiani (M.A.M.O.N.)

