Kiki Tikis Splash Play Area at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Will Be Closed for Refurbishment From February Through March

Disney has updated the website for the Polynesian Village Resort letting Guests know that there is a planned refurbishment of Kiki Tikis Splash Play Area from February through March 2021.

With the refurbishment, Guests at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows can continue to use the Lava feature pool and slide and the Oasis pool at the resort.

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows has been going through quite a refurbishment, with current work being done on the monorail station, main entrance, and rooms being refurbished to include nods to the Disney film Moana .

. Check out our latest trip report to Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Highlights of the new entryway include: A new porte cochere showcasing the iconic mid-20th century Polynesian architecture A high-pitched, open-truss roof covered in a thatch style A bold façade that features pops of color complementing the Longhouses found throughout the resort. Wooden screens covered with geometric patterns in bright, tropical colors will line the Monorail station.



We can’t wait to see all the changes at the Polynesian Village Resort which is scheduled to be done in Summer 2021.