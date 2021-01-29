Gone Hollywood at Disney California Adventure Closing Until Further Notice

Though the park remains closed, Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort had reopened it’s Buena Vista Street area as an expansion of the Downtown Disney District. Today, we learned that a store that had been a part of this offering, Gone Hollywood, will be closing until further notice.

What’s Happening:

Though the park itself remains closed, a merchandise location in Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure

Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure started operating as an extension of the Downtown Disney District,

When we were there recently, the store was full of items featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends.

With a facade inspired by Bullocks Wilshire in Los Angeles, and once the largest store in the Hollywood Pictures Backlot (now Hollywoodland), Gone Hollywood has been at the park since opening day, making it one of the few offerings to have survived in the park since day one.

Though the merchandise offered has changed throughout the park’s history, adapting to what’s new and relevant, the future is unclear for this shop. At this time we do not know if this is due to an operational need (the store was running on limited hours as it was), or if there is already a future for this location that has yet to be formally announced.

For the time being, guests can still continue to shop in Hollywoodland at nearby Off The Page, and the Backlot Premiere Shop. Recent stay-at-home orders placed in the State of California have also been lifted, allowing food to be served once again

