Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Toys from “The Clone Wars,” “Return of the Jedi,” More for Fan First Friday

This morning, Hasbro held another exciting Fan First Friday livestream event on its official YouTube channel to reveal new Star Wars action figures in its successful Vintage Collection and The Black Series lines.

The popular toy company announced and showcased items coming soon inspired by Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7, the upcoming Disney+ animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and more.

First up, Hasbro recapped yesterday’s reveal of three new Amazon-exclusive six-inch “Kenner Deco” figures in The Black Series: Greedo, a Jawa, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Each of these figures retail for $19.99 and will become available in the spring. The remainder of today’s livestream dealt with the following new announcements.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (ENDOR) Figure ($12.99 / summer) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PRINCESS LEIA (ENDOR) Figure is presented on a STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PAPLOO Figure ($12.99 / summer) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH PAPLOO Figure is presented on a STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available exclusively at Walmart.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH AT-ST DRIVER Figure ($12.99 / summer) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy and featuring original Kenner branding. Inspired by the original 96 figures produced by Kenner, this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LUCASFILM FIRST 50 YEARS 3.75-INCH AT-ST DRIVER Figure is presented on an individual STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION cardback for the first time, and makes a great gift for STAR WARS collectors and fans. Highly poseable with realistic detail and multiple points of articulation, the figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Walmart.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH QUI-GON JINN Figure ($24.99 / spring) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the STAR WARS prequel trilogy, featuring STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE-themed packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH QUI-GON JINN Figure with Lightsaber accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring quality deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Best Buy.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MACE WINDU Figure ($24.99 / spring) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the STAR WARS prequel trilogy, featuring STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE-themed packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH MACE WINDU Figure with Lightsaber accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring quality deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Best Buy.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAR JAR BINKS Figure ($29.99 / spring) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the STAR WARS prequel trilogy, featuring STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE-themed packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH JAR JAR BINKS Figure with accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring quality deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Best Buy.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure ($24.99 / spring) – “Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the STAR WARS prequel trilogy, featuring STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE-themed packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUCASFILM 50TH ANNIVERSARY 6-INCH BATTLE DROID Figure with blaster accessory, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring quality deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Best Buy.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH MAUL (MANDALORE) Figure ($12.99 / summer) – “Featuring premium detail, design, and original Kenner branding across multiple points of articulation inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH DARTH MAUL (MANDALORE) Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA TANO (MANDALORE) Figure ($12.99 / summer) – “Featuring premium detail, design, and original Kenner branding across multiple points of articulation inspired by STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH AHSOKA TANO (MANDALORE) Figure makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ELITE SQUAD TROOPER Figure ($19.99 / spring) – “Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ELITE SQUAD TROOPER Figure, inspired by the upcoming STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse.”

Hasbro also showed off the new packaging for the previously announced Hunter and Crosshair action figures from Star Wars: The Bad Batch in The Black Series.

Plus, five “pipeline reveals” were made for future characters coming to The Black Series: Tech from The Bad Batch, Aurra Sing from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Zero and Koska Reeves from The Mandalorian, and General Lando Calrissian from Return of the Jedi.

And two announcements were made for future characters coming to the Vintage Collection: IG-11 from The Mandalorian and Lando Calrissian in his Bespin Cloud City outfit from The Empire Strikes Back.

For additional information on Hasbro’s Star Wars lines and other toys, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website.