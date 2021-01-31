“Star Wars” Fans Come Together for a Lightsaber Meetup and Our First Look at Cal Kestis’ Lightsaber at Galaxy’s Edge

Last night at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars fans got together for a lightsaber meetup to take photos and celebrate the Star Wars franchise. We also got our first look at Cal Kestis’ lightsaber coming this Fall.
- The event creates some amazing shots of different colored lightsabers together along with the backdrop of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The event also brought with it the reveal of Cal Kestis’ lightsaber which won the fan vote for the next lightsaber release last year.
- Cal Kestis is the protagonist in the EA game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
- Details about the lightsaber as told by Cast Members during the event state that the blade color will be blue and an attachment will be made to allow for it to mimic Cal’s master’s dual-blade. The lightsaber is slated to come out this Fall.
- The event previously happened last year in October with Ashley Eckstein making an appearance along with the launch of Ahsoka Tano’s color-changing Legacy Lightsaber.