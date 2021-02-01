A “WandaVision” Photo Op Is Coming to Disneyland and Legacy Passholders Can See It First on February 5

The Disneyland Resort has announced a WandaVision photo op coming February 6 near the Backlot Premiere Shop. Legacy Passholders will be able to see it one day before anyone else on February 5.
On Feb. 5, Legacy Passholders will be among the first to access a retro WandaVision-inspired photo op located near the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop in Buena Vista Street. Subject to availability and capacity. For more details visit https://t.co/5yi8cbfrwG https://t.co/PndfGdvyiE
- Access to the photo op will begin Friday, February 5 for Legacy Passholders only. Other Guests can stop by starting the next day, February 6.
- The photo op will be located near the Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop in Buena Vista Street.
- We don’t have a photo of what it’ll look like just yet, but Disney says you’ll be taking a photo in a living room from the golden age of television.
- The Backlot Premiere Shop opened late last year as a way to get some Disney Parks merchandise while the theme parks remain closed at Disneyland. It’s had everything show up from holiday merch, to new Marvel items.
More on Legacy Passholders:
- Disneyland cancelled all Annual Passes on January 17, 2021 and on January 27, announced a Legacy Passholder program and a new name for Disneyland Annual Passholders who had been active as of March 14, 2020 now calling them Legacy Passholders.
- A new website was created for Legacy Passholders giving them a place to check for new perks coming as a thank you for being an annual passholder. So far it lists that discounts have been extended for a limited time for merchandise and food and beverage around Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street over at Disney California Adventure until February 25, 2021.
- It also discusses the WandaVision photo-op and a special preview event of the Star Wars Trading Post.