The Golden Globe Nominees Have Been Announced, Including “The Mandalorian,” “Nomadland,” “Hamilton,” and More

The 78th annual Golden Globes will be airing Sunday, February 28, 2021, and today we got our list of nominees in a livestream ceremony hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The Walt Disney Company had The Mandalorian, Hamilton, Nomadland, Soul, and more nominated for awards.
What’s Happening:
- Nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes have been announced this morning, Wednesday, February 3.
- The nominees for Disney include The Mandalorian, Nomadland, Soul, Onward, Hamilton, and more.
- The Golden Globes are voted on by 90 journalists making up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
- This year’s Cecil B. deMille Award will go to Jane Fonda and the Carol Burnett Award to Norman Lear.
Here is the full list of nominees:
MOTION PICTURES
Best Motion Picture, Drama
- “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Mank” (Netflix)
- “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
- “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Palm Springs” (Neon) – Hulu
- “Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
- “The Prom” (Netflix)
Best Director, Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
- David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)
- Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) – Hulu
- Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
- Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) – Searchlight Pictures
- Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
- Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
- Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
- Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
- Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
- Kate Hudson (“Music”)
- Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
- James Corden (“The Prom”)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
- Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”) – Searchlight Pictures
- Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”) – Hulu
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
- Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
- Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
- Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
- Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
- Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
- Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
- Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
- “Mank” (Netflix)
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
- “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures)
- “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Over the Moon” (Netflix)
- “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)
- “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)
Best Picture, Foreign Language
- “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
- “La Llorona” (Shudder)
- “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)
- “Minari” (A24)
- “Two of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
- “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
- “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
- “Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
- “News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
- “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- “Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
TELEVISION
Best Television Series, Drama
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)
- “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus, Lucasfilm)
- “Ozark” (Netflix)
- “Ratched” (Netflix, Fox21 Television Studios)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
- “The Great” (Hulu)
- “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)
- “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
- “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)
- “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
- “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)
- “The Undoing” (HBO)
- “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
- Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
- Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
- Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
- Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
- Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) – Fox21 Television Studios
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
- Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
- Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
- Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
- Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
- Elle Fanning (“The Great”) – Hulu
- Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series
- Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) – Hulu
- Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – Hulu
Best Actress, Television Motion Picture
- Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
- Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
- Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”) – Hulu
Best Supporting Actress, Television
- Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
- Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
- Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
- Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”) – Fox21 Television Studios
Best Actor, Television Motion Picture
- Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
- Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
- Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
- Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Best Supporting Actor, Television
- John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
- Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
- Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
- Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
- Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, February 28 on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. The award show is produced by Dick Clark Productions.