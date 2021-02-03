The Golden Globe Nominees Have Been Announced, Including “The Mandalorian,” “Nomadland,” “Hamilton,” and More

by | Feb 3, 2021 6:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The 78th annual Golden Globes will be airing Sunday, February 28, 2021, and today we got our list of nominees in a livestream ceremony hosted by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The Walt Disney Company had The Mandalorian, Hamilton, Nomadland, Soul, and more nominated for awards.

What’s Happening:

  • Nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes have been announced this morning, Wednesday, February 3.
  • The nominees for Disney include The Mandalorian, Nomadland, Soul, Onward, Hamilton, and more.
  • The Golden Globes are voted on by 90 journalists making up the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
  • This year’s Cecil B. deMille Award will go to Jane Fonda and the Carol Burnett Award to Norman Lear.

Here is the full list of nominees:

MOTION PICTURES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

  • “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • “Mank” (Netflix)
  • “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
  • “Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • “Palm Springs” (Neon) – Hulu
  • “Music” (Vertical Entertainment)
  • “The Prom” (Netflix)

Best Director, Motion Picture

  • Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”
  • David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)
  • Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
  • Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
  • Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
  • Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) – Hulu
  • Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)
  • Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) – Searchlight Pictures
  • Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

  • Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)
  • Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
  • Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)
  • Gary Oldman (“Mank”)
  • Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
  • Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)
  • Kate Hudson (“Music”)
  • Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)
  • James Corden (“The Prom”)
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
  • Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”) – Searchlight Pictures
  • Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”) – Hulu

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

  • Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Father”)
  • Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)
  • Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)
  • Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)
  • Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)
  • Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

  • “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • “Mank” (Netflix)
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
  • “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture, Animated

  • “The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures)
  • “Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • “Over the Moon” (Netflix)
  • “Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)
  • “Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

  • “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
  • “La Llorona” (Shudder)
  • “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)
  • “Minari” (A24)
  • “Two of Us” (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

  • “Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
  • “Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
  • “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
  • “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu) – Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

  • “The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
  • “Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
  • “News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
  • “Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • “Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

  • “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • “Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)
  • “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus, Lucasfilm)
  • “Ozark” (Netflix)
  • “Ratched” (Netflix, Fox21 Television Studios)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
  • “The Great” (Hulu)
  • “Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)
  • “Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

  • “Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)
  • “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
  • “Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)
  • “The Undoing” (HBO)
  • “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

  • Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
  • Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
  • Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
  • Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
  • Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”) – Fox21 Television Studios

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

  • Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
  • Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
  • Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
  • Al Pacino (“Hunters”)
  • Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

  • Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)
  • Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
  • Elle Fanning (“The Great”) – Hulu
  • Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
  • Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Series

  • Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
  • Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”) – Hulu
  • Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
  • Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”) – Hulu

Best Actress, Television Motion Picture

  • Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
  • Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)
  • Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”) – Hulu

Best Supporting Actress, Television

  • Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
  • Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
  • Julia Garner (“Ozark”)
  • Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”) – Fox21 Television Studios

Best Actor, Television Motion Picture

  • Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)
  • Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
  • Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)
  • Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

  • John Boyega (“Small Axe”)
  • Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)
  • Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)
  • Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)
  • Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, February 28 on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. The award show is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
