Walt Disney Family Museum Accepting Submissions For “Conserving the Magic of Our Planet” Community Art Exhibition

by | Feb 3, 2021 4:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum is now accepting submissions for a new virtual community art exhibition, Conserving the Magic of Our Planet. Adult and teen artists from around the world are invited to send in artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s passion for stories based on our natural environment and his commitment to the protection of our planet.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is now accepting submissions for a new virtual community art exhibition, Conserving the Magic of Our Planet, which will debut in celebration of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Adult and teen artists from around the world are invited to send in artwork inspired by Walt Disney‘s passion for stories based on our natural environment and his commitment to the protection of our planet.
  • Walt Disney is not only celebrated for his transformative and lasting impact on our culture through the pioneering and perfecting of animation, family entertainment, and theme parks, but also for his reverence of nature and support for habitat conservation. Consistently ahead of his time, he recognized the importance of inspiring younger generations to both understand and actively protect our natural world and the diverse forms of life with which we share the planet. In the Academy-Award winning True-Life Adventures series, Walt was the first to pair never before seen wildlife film footage with storytelling. The True-Life Adventures ultimately fueled a mainstream appreciation of wildlife conservation, created the template for the modern nature documentary, and sent many conservationists on their career paths.
  • Conserving the Magic of Our Planet is the third in a series of virtual community art exhibitions sponsored by the museum during our pandemic related closure that began in March 2020. The first exhibition, The World of Tomorrow, called upon amateur and professional artists of all ages to share their ideas and hopes for our future. The second exhibition, it’s a small world, invited the museum's global community to share their visions for a just and equitable present.
  • In addition to accepting traditional 2-D and 3-D artworks, the museum also encourages the creation of original short films. All submissions will be entered in a juried pool for display in a virtual 3-D rendering of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall, which has previously housed such world class exhibitions as Disney and Dali: Architects of the Imagination; Magic, Color, Flair: The World of Mary Blair; Water to Paper, Paint to Sky: The Art of Tyrus Wong; and Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World. The final, curated selection of works for Conserving the Magic of Our Planet: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition will be made available to view on the museum’s website and WDFM mobile app.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed