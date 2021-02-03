Walt Disney Family Museum Accepting Submissions For “Conserving the Magic of Our Planet” Community Art Exhibition

The Walt Disney Family Museum is now accepting submissions for a new virtual community art exhibition, Conserving the Magic of Our Planet. Adult and teen artists from around the world are invited to send in artwork inspired by Walt Disney’s passion for stories based on our natural environment and his commitment to the protection of our planet.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney is not only celebrated for his transformative and lasting impact on our culture through the pioneering and perfecting of animation, family entertainment, and theme parks, but also for his reverence of nature and support for habitat conservation. Consistently ahead of his time, he recognized the importance of inspiring younger generations to both understand and actively protect our natural world and the diverse forms of life with which we share the planet. In the Academy-Award winning True-Life Adventures series, Walt was the first to pair never before seen wildlife film footage with storytelling. The True-Life Adventures ultimately fueled a mainstream appreciation of wildlife conservation, created the template for the modern nature documentary, and sent many conservationists on their career paths.
- Conserving the Magic of Our Planet is the third in a series of virtual community art exhibitions sponsored by the museum during our pandemic related closure that began in March 2020. The first exhibition, The World of Tomorrow, called upon amateur and professional artists of all ages to share their ideas and hopes for our future. The second exhibition, it’s a small world, invited the museum's global community to share their visions for a just and equitable present.
- In addition to accepting traditional 2-D and 3-D artworks, the museum also encourages the creation of original short films. All submissions will be entered in a juried pool for display in a virtual 3-D rendering of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall, which has previously housed such world class exhibitions as Disney and Dali: Architects of the Imagination; Magic, Color, Flair: The World of Mary Blair; Water to Paper, Paint to Sky: The Art of Tyrus Wong; and Mickey Mouse: From Walt to the World. The final, curated selection of works for Conserving the Magic of Our Planet: A Virtual Community Art Exhibition will be made available to view on the museum’s website and WDFM mobile app.