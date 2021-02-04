“A Day in the Park With Barney” Permanently Closed at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has confirmed via a Twitter response that “A Day in the Park with Barney” is permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida.
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 3, 2021
You can watch the full show below, recorded in August of 2020.
- “A Day in the Park with Barney” opened in July 1995, on the former site of The Bates Motel Set which closed in 1990.
- The theater show was based on the children’s television show, Barney & Friends.
- There was a meet and greet area set next to the theater called Barney’s Backyard where you could see Barney and take photos.
- The show re-opened after park closures but closed again on August 9, 2020.
