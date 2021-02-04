“A Day in the Park With Barney” Permanently Closed at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando has confirmed via a Twitter response that “A Day in the Park with Barney” is permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida.

Yes, A Day in the Park with Barney has permanently closed at Universal Studios Florida. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 3, 2021

You can watch the full show below, recorded in August of 2020.

“A Day in the Park with Barney” opened in July 1995, on the former site of The Bates Motel Set which closed in 1990.

The theater show was based on the children’s television show, Barney & Friends .

. There was a meet and greet area set next to the theater called Barney’s Backyard where you could see Barney and take photos.

The show re-opened after park closures but closed again on August 9, 2020.

