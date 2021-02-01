Blue Man Group Announces End of Run at Universal Orlando Resort

It’s the end of an era as the Orlando Blue Man Group residency is closing. The group announced the news earlier today thanking cast, crew and fans for an amazing 14 year run.

What’s Happening:

The legendary Blue Man Group has announced that after 14 years of entertaining fans in Central Florida, they have ended their run at Universal Orlando Resort.

The news was shared this afternoon on the group’s official Twitter account

While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. 💙 pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021

The picture reads:

“Thank you to the Blue Man Orlando cast, crew, and staff for more than 6,000 shows and to the millions of fans who shared in our incredible 14 year run!”

While the news of their Orlando exit is sad, Blue Man Group notes that they hope fans will visit them when they “safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston.”

