Disney Airs a Disney+ Bundle Ad During Super Bowl LV

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV, we got a Disney+ bundle ad that aired showing some of the shows you can see with the bundle that contains ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.
- The ad highlighted various shows available with the bundle service including WandaVision, The Great, The Mandalorian, Soul, Little Fires Everywhere, and Solar Opposites.
- Tonight, we also saw ads for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showing a few actions scenes and the chemistry of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie
- We also got an ad for Raya and the Last Dragon, which is coming to theaters and Disney+ on March 5.
- Cadillac created an ad inspired by Edward Scissorhands and even had Tim Burton act as a consultant during the filming.
The Disney+ bundle is $12.99 a month and can also have ad-free Hulu added to the bundle for an extra $6.00. You can sign up for the bundle below.