Disney Airs a Disney+ Bundle Ad During Super Bowl LV

In the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV, we got a Disney+ bundle ad that aired showing some of the shows you can see with the bundle that contains ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.

The ad highlighted various shows available with the bundle service including WandaVision , The Great , The Mandalorian , Soul , Little Fires Everywhere , and Solar Opposites

and Tonight, we also saw ads for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showing a few actions scenes and the chemistry of Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie

We also got an ad for Raya and the Last Dragon

Cadillac created an ad inspired by Edward Scissorhands and even had Tim Burton act as a consultant during the filming.

The Disney+ bundle is $12.99 a month and can also have ad-free Hulu added to the bundle for an extra $6.00. You can sign up for the bundle below.