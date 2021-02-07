All of The Walt Disney Company Commercial Spots During Super Bowl LV

During the “Big Game,” happening tonight, Sunday, February 7, we will be collecting all of The Walt Disney Company commercials (including IP) that appear in one spot as they become available. So keep refreshing and enjoy! Which one is your favorite?
All-Electric Cadillac LYRIQ | ScissorHandsFree
- Cadillac brings back Edward Scissorhands with Timothée Chalamet playing Edgar, Edward Scissorhands’ son, and Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim, the love interest in the 1990s movie and Edgar’s mother.
- Tim Burton, the original film’s director, was involved and acted as a consultant during the filming of the ad.
- Tim Burton, Film Director: “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”