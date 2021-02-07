New Basketball Film Is Being Written by “Grown-Ish” Executive Producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry for Disney+

Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry is writing a basketball movie for Disney+ with Stephen Curry in talks to produce.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has reported that Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry will be writing a basketball film for Disney+ and that Stephen Curry is currently in talks to produce the feature.
- Henry is the executive producer of Freeform’s Grown-ish and co-executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish.
- She has been nominated for three primetime Emmys and a PGA award for Black-ish.
ICYMI:
- ESPN announced Why Not Us coming to ESPN+ on February 12 from executive producers Chris Paul and Stephen A. Smith. The eight-episode docuseries follows the North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball team and their coach LeVelle Moton.
- In September, ABC announced another Grown-ish spinoff series called Old-ish written and created by Kenya Barris following Dre Johnson’s parents as they re-examine their relationship and give love a second chance with Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne reprising their roles as Ruby Johnson and Earl Johnson.