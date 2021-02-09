New Gateway Hotels Available to Book For Stays at Walt Disney World

Guests wanting to visit Walt Disney World now have a few more selections, as several new gateway resorts located in the Flamingo Crossing complex are now available to be booked.

What’s Happening:

Four new hotels will be added to the Walt Disney World Residence Inn by Marriott at Western Entrance Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at Western Entrance Homewood Suites by Hilton at Western Entrance Home2 Suites by Hilton at Western Entrance

Beginning today, Feb. 9, 2021, these properties are now bookable as part of a Walt Disney Travel Company package, both online and by calling the Disney Reservation Center. The convenient location of these hotels makes it easy to visit the parks—and by booking a vacation package with the Walt Disney Travel Company, Guests receive select benefits guaranteed to add a little more magic to their Walt Disney World Resort stay.

Gateway Hotels are non-Disney resorts that lie on or adjacent to Disney property, in Lake Buena Vista, near the ESPN Wide World of Sports, or the new Flamingo Crossings complex.

These new hotels are located in the Flamingo Crossings complex on Western Way, just beyond Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, an area that has been in development for well over a decade. Along with being the location of a massive housing complex were announced