Tasty New Churro Debuts at Disney California Adventure

A spectrum of flavors can be experienced with a new churro that we found at Disney California Adventure yesterday, combining Oreos and Pineapple in the classic Disney park treat.

What’s Happening:

A new churro has hit the streets in HollywoodLand at Disney California Adventure

The churro, pineapple and oreo flavored, can be found at a new Churro cart put in place just in front of the Fairfax Market, beyond the new WandaVision Photo Op

As a reminder, only select portions of Disney California Adventure are open right now as an extension of Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort, with only certain shopping and dining options available at this time.

We spotted the churro yesterday while we were at the park celebrating the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure, and you can watch our video of that experience below!

And speaking of delicious food and beverages that can be had at Disney California Adventure, a new ticketed offering has been announced