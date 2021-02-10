First Topiaries Installed Ahead of March 4th Start of Taste of EPCOT: International Flower & Garden Festival

Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts still has 13 days left, but Walt Disney World isn’t wasting any time in gearing up for the next big event. Beginning March 4th, the springtime tradition will return in its modified form as Taste of Epcot: International Flower & Garden Festival.

The first topiaries have been installed, a trio of butterflies that have historically welcomed Guests into a live butterfly viewing experience.

Like the metamorphosis of the park itself, it’s a poignant choice for the first installation of the springtime festival. This year’s butterfly experience will be called The Goodness Garden Butterfly House Presented by GoGo squeeZ®.

The tented butterfly experience is also being erected between The Land Pavilion and the Imagination Pavilion.

Waterways around Future World will soon be decorated with a quilted pattern of flower arrangements.

This stretch of grass along the water hasn’t been pulled up yet, but you can see markers in the ground where it will have to be removed.

In the meantime, areas of the park that are already under heavy construction look even more worse for ware today.

But rising above it all, Spaceship Earth is still a beacon of hope and optimism as EPCOT not only prepares for its next festival, but the next step in its evolutionary process. The future may have begun on October 1st, 1982, but we’re still imagining newer and brighter visions of tomorrow every day.