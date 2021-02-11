Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel Will Guest Star on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+

Disney has announced that Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel will be guest starring in season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced two new guest stars that’ll be coming on season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen , Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical ) and Asher Angel ( Andi Mack , Shazam! ).

Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway's , ) and Asher Angel ( ). Andrew Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen . He also runs his own theatre company, Zneefrock Productions, which he founded at the age of twelve. Feldman will be playing the role of “Antoine,” a French exchange student, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

. He also runs his own theatre company, Zneefrock Productions, which he founded at the age of twelve. Feldman will be playing the role of “Antoine,” a French exchange student, in . Asher Angel is known for his role as “Jonah Beck” in the Disney Channel Andi Mack . He also starred as “Billy Batson” in the DC film Shazam! Angel will be playing the role of “Jack,” a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series .

. He also starred as “Billy Batson” in the DC film Angel will be playing the role of “Jack,” a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust, in . They’ll be joining the following previously announced recurring guest stars: Derek Hough ( Dancing with the Stars ) as "Zack," the new drama teacher at East High's rival high school, who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City. Roman Banks (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen ) as "Howie," a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red's family's pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices. Olivia Rose Keegan ( Days of Our Lives ) as "Lily," an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.



About Season 2:

“The East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season Two will be coming soon to Disney+.