Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel Will Guest Star on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+

Disney has announced that Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel will be guest starring in season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has announced two new guest stars that’ll be coming on season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Andrew Barth Feldman (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack, Shazam!).
- Andrew Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen. He also runs his own theatre company, Zneefrock Productions, which he founded at the age of twelve. Feldman will be playing the role of “Antoine,” a French exchange student, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- Asher Angel is known for his role as “Jonah Beck” in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. He also starred as “Billy Batson” in the DC film Shazam! Angel will be playing the role of “Jack,” a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust, in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
- They’ll be joining the following previously announced recurring guest stars:
- Derek Hough (Dancing with the Stars) as "Zack," the new drama teacher at East High's rival high school, who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City.
- Roman Banks (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen) as "Howie," a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red's family's pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices.
- Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as "Lily," an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.
About Season 2:
- “The East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season Two will be coming soon to Disney+.