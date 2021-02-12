Zawe Ashton Will Reportedly Play the Villain Going up Against Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel 2”

Deadline has reported that Zawe Ashton will be playing the villain in Captain Marvel 2 according to their sources.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has reported that Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw) is set to play the villain in Captain Marvel 2, facing off against Brie Larson in the sequel.
- Last year, it was reported that Megan McDonnell, who most recently worked for Marvel as a writer for WandaVision was in talks to write the script for the film.
- Nia DaCosta (Candyman) has been tapped to direct the sequel.
- DaCosta wrote and directed the acclaimed 2018 drama Little Woods which stars Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Lily James (Cinderella).
- DaCosta replaces Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck who co-directed the 2019 film which introduced Carol Danvers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brought in $1.13 billion from the worldwide box office.
- Unlike the original, the film will not be set in the 1990s but will take place in modern day. Currently, not much else is known about the film which is set to release November 2022.