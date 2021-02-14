Chevrolet Unveils 2022 Bolt EV and Bolt EUV Through New Ad Campaign in Partnership with Walt Disney World

Following up on their previous promise of a Walt Disney World collaboration to promote Chevrolet’s 2022 models of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, a new ad campaign called “Magic is Electric” just debuted.

Fans can also go “Behind the Magic” with a video that shows how the ad came to be along with a more detailed look at the new electric vehicles, hosted by Nick Cho, aka @YourKoreanDad on TikTok.

What’s Happening:

Chevrolet has revealed the new all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV and redesigned Bolt EV in a commercial called “Magic is Electric” that showcases families on their way to Walt Disney World

Along the way, they experience magic moments like a child’s Tinker Bell wand coming to life, an X-Wing flying alongside a car, hitchhiking ghosts taking over the backseat, and Dumbo flying overhead.

The commercial will make its network television premiere tonight on ABC American Idol .

. The Bolt EUV will also be integrated into SportsCenter ’s “Magical Moment” segments on February 15th through 19th on ESPN

’s “Magical Moment” segments on February 15th through 19th on Disney and General Motors, parent company of Chevrolet, have a long history of partnerships which include a 1940’s animated training video the company commissioned Disney to produce, plus being among the first EPCOT World of Motion , which became Test Track in 1999.

, which became in 1999. Since 2012, Chevrolet has sponsored the redesigned Test Track experience and Guests get to experience their latest fleet of vehicles in the post-show.

experience and Guests get to experience their latest fleet of vehicles in the post-show. In “Behind the Magic,” current Chevy Bolt drivers take a look at the two new 2022 models.

The new Bold EUV is the first Chevrolet equipped with Super Cruise technology, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for compatible roads, which includes the entrance to Walt Disney World, as seen in “Behind the Magic.”

The 2022 Bolt EUV expands Chevy’s EV will be available this summer. Visit www.chevy.com/ev

What They’re Saying:

Steve Majoros , vice president of Chevrolet Marketing: “The power of two iconic brands like Disney and Chevy coming together to reveal the Bolt EUV inspires customers to imagine an all-electric future. We want to engage and inform consumers about all the benefits of owning an EV and do it in an entertaining way. These vehicles are fun to drive, loaded with technology and are affordable, proving EVs are for everyone.”

, vice president of Chevrolet Marketing: “The power of two iconic brands like Disney and Chevy coming together to reveal the Bolt EUV inspires customers to imagine an all-electric future. We want to engage and inform consumers about all the benefits of owning an EV and do it in an entertaining way. These vehicles are fun to drive, loaded with technology and are affordable, proving EVs are for everyone.” Tiffany Rende, senior vice president of Marketing Partnerships and Alliances at The Walt Disney Company: “Our Alliances creative team has produced amazing content that fuses the anticipation and magic of a visit to Walt Disney World Resort with the excitement of driving the new Bolt EUV. The result is an unforgettable campaign, amplified across Disney’s ecosystem, that we know will resonate with consumers.”