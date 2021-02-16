Star Wars and Marvel Announce “War of the Bounty Hunters” Series Featuring Boba Fett

StarWars.com and Marvel teased us yesterday about a comic series featuring Boba Fett, and today we were given more details on what to expect.

What’s Happening:

StarWars.com and Marvel have revealed details on War of the Bounty Hunters , a new crossover series that will tell us the stories of the adventures Boba Fett experienced while taking Han Solo to Jabba’s palace from the end of Star Wars : The Empire Strikes Back , to the opening of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi .

, a new crossover series that will tell us the stories of the adventures Boba Fett experienced while taking Han Solo to Jabba’s palace from the end of , to the opening of . At the beginning of the series, we’ll find out that Fett no longer has possession of Solo and he is doing everything possible to get him back.

The five-issue series was pitched by Charles Soule ( Star Wars: The High Republic ) and will run from May to October with the first issue coming out May 5.

) and will run from May to October with the first issue coming out May 5. It will spin out into Marvel’s entire post-Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back line, including Star Wars, Bounty Hunters, Darth Vader, and Doctor Aphra.

What They’re Saying:

Charles Soule, Writer: “The main story that we’re dealing with is a Boba Fett-focused crime epic, that involves Boba Fett going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy. It’s Jabba the Hutt. It’s Black Sun. It’s Darth Vader. And a bunch of others — factions and so on — that I think will be really interesting for the fans,” says Soule. “It’s basically Boba Fett, by himself, against all of these people.”

Fett recently appeared in the second season of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, and a spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett is due to arrive in December.