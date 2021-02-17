Disney’s “Ride and Learn” Series Takes Us Over to Peter Pan’s Flight at Disneyland Paris

Disney has released their latest in the “Ride and Learn” series of videos being done on YouTube, this one giving us a look at Peter Pan’s Flight over at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released the latest video in their “Ride and Learn” series giving Guests a look at various attractions around all of the Disney parks.

The latest video goes over Peter Pan’s Flight at Disneyland Paris which opened with the park in 1992.

During the ride through the attraction, you’ll learn various facts about the ride and its history at other Disney parks around the world.

The ride and 1953 film are inspired by Scottish author Sir James Matthew Barrie’s novel. At Disneyland Paris, a tribute can be found with the name of his hometown, “Kirriemuir,” on a gate outside of the attraction.

Other videos in the series show Disneyland Paris’ Hyperspace Mountain Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway TRON Lightcycle Power Run!