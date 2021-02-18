Han and Chewie Try to Get Away From Boba Fett in the Latest “Star Wars Mission Fleet” Short

The latest animated short from Star Wars Mission Fleet, a series from Hasbro, Han Solo and Chewie learn to stay focused when Boba Fett, the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter, gets the Millennium Falcon in his sights.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Mission Fleet animated shorts celebrate the most iconic and fan-favorite characters and vehicles in the galaxy, blasting off toward new adventures and learning valuable lessons with every mission completed.
- In the latest episode, Han and Chewie need to stay focused as Boba Fett tracks them down. When Fett gets close to getting on board, Han and Chewie jump to lightspeed, leaving him behind to try and find them another day.
- There have been two previous shorts thus far, one looks at Luke Skywalker and a different way that the Death Star could have been destroyed while the other reminds us that even if you’re the Mandalorian, you can always use some help, even from Grogu.
- The series can be watched on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel with new episodes coming every few weeks.