Disney Cruise Line Extends Cruise Credit to September 30, 2022

Disney Cruise Line has sent an email to Guests with reservations that had been canceled, letting them know that cruise credit which could be used on a Disney cruise through May 31, 2022, has now been extended to September 30, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line sent an email this morning to those with cruise credit from canceled cruises which have been ongoing since last year.

Disney has been flexible with cruise credit giving Guests who chose the option 125% of their original cruise fare to use for cruises, now through September 30, 2022.

The credit has been automatically updated and once a new reservation is made, any additional credit that is not used for the cruise is applied to your shipboard account as an onboard credit.

Sailing dates are currently released through Spring 2022 for those looking to book now.

If you have any questions, please contact your travel agent.

