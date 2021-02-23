Disney+ Launches Star in International Markets, With Stewie Griffin Explaining Parental Controls

Disney+ has launched Star in international countries starting today, Tuesday, February 23. With Star’s adult content, Disney got Family Guy’s Stewie Griffin to help explain parental controls.
A PSA (Parent Service Announcement) from Stewie Griffin: #DisneyPlusStar is streaming tomorrow in select international countries with parental controls. Titles vary by territory. pic.twitter.com/moXIjEmGkV
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 23, 2021
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ got a new channel, Star, added to the lineup for international countries starting today.
- The channel will show up similar to the others on the service (Pixar, National Geographic, Marvel, and Star Wars).
- Star now serves as the home to movies and shows from Disney General Entertainment Content, including Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and more.
- Shows like Grey’s Anatomy, 24, The X-Files, Lost, Family Guy, Atlanta, black-ish, and more will appear on the Star channel along with movies including The Grand Budapest Hotel, Pretty Woman, Die Hard 2, The Devil Wears Prada, and Moulin Rouge.
- Star also brings brand-new originals from Disney Television Studios in international markets, including Big Sky, Solar Opposites, Helstrom, and others.
- In the United States, Hulu is home to the content being brought over to Star, so its inclusion will probably continue to be separated in that service.
What They’re Saying:
- Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company: “Disney+ has touched the lives of nearly a hundred million people around the globe by providing a home for exceptional storytelling from the beloved brands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, and today’s launch of the Star-branded international general entertainment offering marks an exciting expansion for the service. With the addition of Star, we’re building even more value for consumers by adding an incredible array of high-quality movies and series for families, older teens, and adults, fueled by the acquisition of 21st Century Fox and our creative studios.”