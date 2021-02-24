A Sorcerer Mickey LEGO Sculpture Has Appeared at Disney Springs

There is a new LEGO sculpture located outside of The LEGO Store at Disney Springs, and this one features a very famous mouse!

What’s Happening:

A few days ago, The LEGO Store at Disney Springs received a new sculpture located just outside the store.

Sorcerer Mickey now stands where Woody and Buzz from Toy Story were once located.

were once located. Mickey takes on his sorcerer role from Fantasia with water made out of LEGOs making it a very impressive piece.

Back in August Frozen films, as well as a Sithtrooper, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Captain Phasma, and Rey from the latest Star Wars films debuted.

The LEGO Store was also home (briefly) to a LEGO Grogu with his carrier. Unfortunately, it seems like he’s gone off on an adventure as he hasn’t been at the store in quite some time now.

If you’re currently on the other coast, fear not, a new Chewbacca sculpture is on display at Downtown Disney until March 1.

You can check out all of the incredible LEGO sculptures surrounding the store and also inside when you visit the location next time you’re at Disney Springs.