Title for Upcoming Third Spider-Man Film Revealed to be “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

After a long wait (and some fake titles from the stars of the film), Marvel has finally revealed the title of the third Spider-Man film to be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film’s official twitter account, which has already been renamed, shared a video poking fun at the fact that Tom Holland tends to spoil things before revealing the film’s title.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Yesterday, Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya each shared a fake title and logo for the movie.

They also shared the first official images from the upcoming film, featuring all three of the aforementioned stars fo the film:

