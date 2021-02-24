Title for Upcoming Third Spider-Man Film Revealed to be “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

After a long wait (and some fake titles from the stars of the film), Marvel has finally revealed the title of the third Spider-Man film to be Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- The film’s official twitter account, which has already been renamed, shared a video poking fun at the fact that Tom Holland tends to spoil things before revealing the film’s title.
This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm
— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021
- Yesterday, Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya each shared a fake title and logo for the movie.
- They also shared the first official images from the upcoming film, featuring all three of the aforementioned stars fo the film:
More on Spider-Man: No Way Home:
- Spider-Man: No Way Home will began production in Atlanta in October, as Holland excitedly announced on his Instagram.
- Jon Watts is set to return as director. He previously helmed both Homecoming and Far From Home.
- While not much is known about the film, it was revealed recently that Jamie Foxx would be joining the third installment as Electro, the character he played in Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
- Having his character cross over into the MCU is an interesting move and one that fits perfectly with Marvel’s upcoming multiverse storyline.
- And speaking of the multiverse, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Doctor Stephen Strange opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
- The MCU duo first met in Avengers: Infinity War and fought to keep the final powerful Infinity Stone away from Thanos.
- Strange will reportedly serve as a mentor for Spider-Man, a role previously held by Tony Stark in Spider-Man: Homecoming and later Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- As with the previous Spider-Man MCU films, the third movie will be a joint production between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home in the MCU is set to swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.