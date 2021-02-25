D23 Shares Five Facts About “Ratatouille” That Every Fan Should Know

Fans of trivia and facts about Disney movies can look no further than a new video dropped by D23: The Official Disney Fan Club today, showcasing five facts about the movie Ratatouille that every fan should know.

D23 has shared a video showcasing five facts about the 2007 Pixar Animation Studios film, Ratatouille .

has captured the hearts of Disney and Pixar fans around the world since the film debuted in theaters in 2007. Remy’s journey to become a chef against all odds is something we can all relate to in the pursuit of our dreams. In celebration of this film that has inspired so many, we’ve rounded up some delicious facts about the creation of the film that we think fans need to know. Check out the video above to learn some tasty trivia, and don’t forget—anyone can cook! The video shares everything from easter eggs, to production notes, to details in the animation for eagle-eyed viewers.

One favorite item shared is Collette’s burn on her forearm from an oven rack, common amongst chefs, and the sinister looking layout of Anton Ego’s office. Spoiler: It looks like a coffin!

We also really like the story of how one animator was forced to dress like a chef and thrown into a pool to get the look of what fabric would look like right. No detail goes overlooked at Pixar!