Video – A New Teaser Titled “Honor” Was Released for “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier titled “Honor.”

What’s Happening:

The teaser takes us mostly through the same cuts we’ve seen before with Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier) with some shots of the villain played by Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo).

We’ve been getting a couple of teaser trailers like the one above leading up to the premiere.

The show is coming to Disney+ on March 19.

About the Show:

, Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ . The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Daniel Bruhl, the villain of Captain America: Civil War, will also reprise his role of Baron Zemo and will finally don his familiar mask from the comics.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on Friday, March 19.